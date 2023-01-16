Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson Announces Dividend

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $243.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.88. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $247.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

