Northeast Investment Management Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,056,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Shares of JPM opened at $143.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $161.03. The company has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

