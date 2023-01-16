Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 574,133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 448,073 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $98.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $133.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.59.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

