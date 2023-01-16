One Day In July LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

NYSE XOM opened at $113.15 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

