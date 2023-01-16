PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

PayPal stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

