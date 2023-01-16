Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $118.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.08.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

