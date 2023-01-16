Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 2,282,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after buying an additional 921,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $9,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.59%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

