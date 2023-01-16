Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

