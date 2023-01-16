Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 161.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $290.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.73. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

