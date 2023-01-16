Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 146 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $132.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $146.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SPS Commerce



SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

