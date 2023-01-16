Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 3,134 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at $843,069.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,596,714 shares of company stock valued at $63,584,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

