Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 4,995 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $22.38 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.