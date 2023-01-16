Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $20.06 on Monday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

