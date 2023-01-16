Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 161.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $145.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.05. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.61 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

