Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,370 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after acquiring an additional 339,036 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.83 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

