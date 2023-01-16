Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,398 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGK opened at $60.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $68.53.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

