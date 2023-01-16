Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 80 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

MTN opened at $251.84 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $308.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.43.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.