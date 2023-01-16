Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 8,350 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Upwork by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Upwork by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Upwork by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Upwork by 4,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $12.60 on Monday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Upwork had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 16,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $197,446.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,359 shares of company stock worth $759,211. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

