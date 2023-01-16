Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Lennar by 92.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

