Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.70.

MSCI Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MSCI opened at $505.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $564.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.