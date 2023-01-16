Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $194.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $199.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.