Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

