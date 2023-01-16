Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,177.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 22.5% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 154,837 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after buying an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Splunk to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

