Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

