Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Illumina by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illumina Stock Up 3.8 %

ILMN opened at $201.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $405.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.