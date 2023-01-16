Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BWA opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.