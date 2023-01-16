Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

HLT opened at $136.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average of $128.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

