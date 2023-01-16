Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 284.1% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.52 on Monday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.