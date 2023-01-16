Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $273,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $160.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.67. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $217.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.