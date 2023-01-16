Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $282,000 Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter worth about $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 12.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,663. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOVT stock opened at $150.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $162.48.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

