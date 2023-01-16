Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $286,000 Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 355,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 145,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $10,114,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of SSD opened at $99.55 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

