Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -420.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $63.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

