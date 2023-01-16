Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $305,000 Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NICE were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NICE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $199.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.10 and a 200-day moving average of $200.01. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $274.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

