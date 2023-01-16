Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $314,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $315.47 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.46.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

