Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $324,000 Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,487 shares of company stock valued at $829,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

Everbridge stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.