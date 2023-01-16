Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in onsemi by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 903,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $65.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $77.28.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

