Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $329,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after purchasing an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 774,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $252.73 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $705.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

