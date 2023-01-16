Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $337,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lear were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,972.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $917,948.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,972.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear stock opened at $137.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.96. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $191.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 79.79%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

