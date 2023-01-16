Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $362,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $240.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.74.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

