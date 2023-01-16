Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $367,000 Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:GXO opened at $53.26 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.