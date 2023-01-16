Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $372,000 Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

