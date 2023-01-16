Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in DocuSign by 963.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $133.46. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.39 and a beta of 1.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

