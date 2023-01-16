Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sony Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sony Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 577.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 54,533 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Sony Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

