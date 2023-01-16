Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $146.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

