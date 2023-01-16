Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $616,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 110,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 97,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $20.14 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.