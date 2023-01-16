Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 46.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 105,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SNV opened at $39.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.