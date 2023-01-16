Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 448,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 199,985.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

