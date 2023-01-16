Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $128.78 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day moving average of $136.99.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

