Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,480,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,872,000 after buying an additional 63,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Everest Re Group stock opened at $352.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.16. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $361.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RE. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

