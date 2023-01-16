Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Flex were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Flex by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

FLEX stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

